* Operating margin 36 pct vs 36.3 pct in 2011
* Assets under management 65.7 bln stg
LONDON, Feb 27 Anglo Australian fund manager
Henderson Group said its underlying pre tax profits for
2012 were 8 percent lower than the year before on account of
falling performance and transaction fees.
Henderson said it had partly offset the drop in underlying
pretax profits to 146.5 million pounds ($221.69 million) by
lowering its wage bill and curbing its running costs.
Performance fees, a cut of the returns delivered on its
clients' money, were down 48 percent, Henderson said, with the
falls concentrated in its absolute return funds and European
open-ended range.
Clients withdrew more money than they put in during 2012,
Henderson, with net fund outflows of 3.9 billion pounds
reflecting investor nerves in the face of volatile markets.
"Political and economic uncertainty and the resultant market
volatility during 2012 created a challenging sales environment
for Henderson," Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.
But investment performance by the group's funds was robust
with 73 percent of Henderson's funds outperforming their
benchmarks over one year, and 69 percent over three years.
The board is recommending a final dividend of 5.05 pence,
bringing the total for 2012 to 7.15 pence.