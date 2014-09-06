HONG KONG, Sept 6 Henderson Investment Ltd
said it would buy a department store operation from
controlling shareholder Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
for HK$934.5 million ($120 million) as the
infrastructure investment focused firm diversifies its business
and revenue sources.
Henderson Investment will buy the entire Camay Investment
Ltd, which owns Hong Kong department store chain operator
Citistore (Hong Kong) Ltd, in a move that can bring in stable
earnings and cash flow, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange late on Friday.
Hong Kong retail sales recorded a narrower year-on-year
decline in July than in the preceding month with sales of
jewellery and valuable gifts remaining the main drag. The
government expects the retail business to become stable in the
coming months as the high base effects gradually wane.
($1 = 7.74 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)