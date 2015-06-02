LONDON, June 2 Fund manager Henderson Group
said on Tuesday it had bought two Australian boutique
fund managers in a bid to accelerate its global expansion.
Perennial Fixed Interest Partners and Perennial Growth
Management were sold for an undisclosed amount by IOOF,
one of Australia's leading wealth management and advice
platforms.
The two companies have combined assets under management
(AUM) of 5.5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) and will provide a
platform for Henderson's future growth in the Australian market.
Henderson has also announced plans to take full control of
Melbourne-based 90 West Asset Management Pty, from an existing
41 percent stake.
90 West operates in global natural resources equities funds
and segregated mandates.
Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said the deals
would take the group into the Top 30 of Australian asset
managers.
"Developing our presence in Australia is a strategic
priority," Formica said in a statement. "These acquisitions will
give us recognised domestic investment management capabilities
to complement our global offering."
Upon completion, Henderson's Pan Asian AUM will hit 11
percent of the group's total assets from 4 billion pounds to 9.6
billion pounds.
Formica said Henderson will have around 40 investment
professionals based in the region, managing money on behalf of
local and international investors.
