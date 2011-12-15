LONDON Dec 15 Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group said on Thursday it expects full-year profit to reach 159 million pounds ($245 million) for 2011, jumping more than 50 percent on last year despite rocky investment markets.

The asset manager said it expects underlying profit for the year ending Dec. 31 to hit between 155 million and 159 million pounds, in line with the 154.9 million analysts at Numis forecast the group would make.

Henderson, which manages more than 65 billion pounds in client assets, said it expects to earn 11 million pounds in performance fees for the second half of the year.

The company has focused on attracting more money to higher-margin products, recently signed up soccer manager Jose Mourinho to help promote its brand against a backdrop of sluggish business and flatlining fund fees.

Henderson said earlier this year it was winding down its low-fee earning businesses to focus on more lucrative active fund management.

The group also said on Thursday it has hired Phil Wagstaff as global head of distribution, who once held a senior distribution role at Gartmore, the rival fund manager Henderson bought earlier this year. [ID: nLDE72L0H4]

Henderson will report its full year results on Feb. 29.