BRIEF-Cudeco Ltd says in talks to refinance loan held with Minsheng Bank
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
LONDON Feb 11 - Henderson CEO Andrew Formica says still seeing strong demand for European stocks from U.S. investors, steady demand from Asia
- CEO says Brexit would have only a 'modest' impact on business; bigger issue is if UK lost input on future regulation
- Says 5-year plan to broaden product offering, client base is on track (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* "Forecast production expenditure of $29.37 million is anticipated to result in operating income from sale of copper and gold concentrate of $35.9 million"
* Says it has sold a mansion property located in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23