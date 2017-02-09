LONDON Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group
on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets
under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in
2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail
clients to pull money from its funds.
Henderson said the weakening demand was the result of a
broad pullback from European assets from retail clients,
although added that demand from institutional investors had
improved "significantly" during the year to end-December.
Underlying profit before tax during the period was 212.7
million pounds, it said in a statement, down from 220 million
pounds a year earlier.
Henderson said its planned $6 billion purchase of rival U.S.
asset manager Janus Capital was on track to complete by
end-May and it planned to pay a final dividend of 7.30 pence a
share, for a total dividend of 10.5 pence.
($1 = 0.7991 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)