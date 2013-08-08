BRIEF-Thaihot Group to set up investment fund worth 30 bln yuan with partners
* Says it plans to invest 2.0 billion yuan ($290.35 million) to set up investment fund worth 30.0 billion yuan with partners
LONDON Aug 8 Asset manager Henderson Group saw assets rise 3 percent in the first half of the year, helped by gains in financial markets and and lower-than-forecast client outflows.
Assets under management rose to 67.9 billion pounds ($105 billion) at the end of June, despite 1.45 billion pounds of client withdrawals. This was below the 2 billion pounds of outflows forecast by RBC Capital Markets.
While institutional clients continued to pull out money, retail investors put a net 587 million pounds into Henderson's funds during the first half.
"I am pleased with the momentum in the business, the record profits year to date, our strong cash generation and sound balance sheet, all of which allow us to face the future with renewed confidence," said Chief Executive Andrew Formica.
* A large majority of shareholders of Delta Lloyd N.V. has approved a conditional legal merger with NN Group Bidco B.V.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds Article 50 invoked)