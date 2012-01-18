(Updates with share price movement, expected unit sales, Sun Hung Kai forecast)

HONG KONG Jan 18 Property developer Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it had set a Hong Kong sales target of HK$16 billion ($2.1 billion) for 2012 as it focuses on selling less-expensive apartments amid a slumping housing market.

That would represent a 7 percent decline from last year, when the company reported sales of HK$17.2 billion, including sales at its joint ventures.

"The value is lower is because we are targeting mid-price housing this year," said Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the company's sales department.

The company expects to sell 2,600 units this year, mainly small- to mid-size apartments, at an average size of 700 square feet. In 2011, it sold 855 units in Hong Kong, mainly large, high-priced units.

"In 2012, medium-priced apartments will be welcomed by the market," Lam said.

The developer's shares were up 0.8 percent in late afternoon trade, the second-worst performer among listings in the Hang Seng properties index, which was up 1.6 percent. The benchmark Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties led losses among Hang Seng property listings, trading down 1.2 percent ahead of the company's results for the fiscal 2011 year on Thursday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, the largest developer in Asia by market capitalization, in December forecast sales in 2012 would hit HK$32 billion for its next fiscal year . Its shares were the best performer among Hang Seng property names, up 2.45 percent.

The number of property deals in Hong Kong fell 33.1 percent in 2011 compared with the previous year as the government took steps to cool speculation and curb Hong Kong home prices, now in decline.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)