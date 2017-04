HONG KONG Nov 13 Hong Kong developer Henderson Land was the winning bidder for one residential site in Hong Kong, bidding a total of HK$2.9 billion ($374.06 million), the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The site in the northern New Territories region of the city towards the border with China, measures 14,333 square metres. ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret)