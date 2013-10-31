LONDON Oct 31 Anglo-Australian fund manager
Henderson Group reported 1.2 billion pounds ($1.93
billion) of net new money in the three months to the end of
September, helped by improving investor confidence.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Henderson said the
inflows, as well as positive investment performance, helped lift
assets under management by 4.3 percent to 70.8 billion pounds.
Andrew Formica, Henderson's chief executive, said each one
of the geographies where it does business saw "substantial
increases in net flows" during the quarter, and positive flows
outweighed client withdrawals in equities for the first quarter
since the start of 2011.