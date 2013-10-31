LONDON Oct 31 Anglo-Australian fund manager
Henderson Group attracted 1.2 billion pounds ($1.93
billion) of net new money in the three months to the end of
September, helped by improving investor confidence.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Henderson said the
inflows, as well as positive investment performance, helped lift
assets under management by 4.3 percent to 70.8 billion pounds.
The net inflows were double the amount forecast by analysts
at Numis, although the performance of Henderson's funds during
the quarter was weaker than expected.
Shares in Henderson were up 0.84 percent at 216 pence by
0820 GMT, against a FTSE 250 down 0.6 percent.
Henderson is one of several asset managers such as Ashmore
Group and Jupiter to have reported strong
inflows in the last few months, as rallying stock markets and
healthier economies attract clients into investment funds.
Andrew Formica, Henderson's chief executive, said each one
of the geographical areas where it does business saw
"substantial increases in net flows" during the quarter, and
positive flows outweighed client withdrawals in equities for the
first quarter since the start of 2011.
Retail clients added net inflows of 1.3 billion pounds
during the quarter, Henderson said, while the institutional
business saw a small net outflow.