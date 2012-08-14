* Pre-tax underlying profit 79 mln stg

* Assets under mgmt 63.6 bln stg

* First half net outflows 2.1 bln stg

* Plans push to diversify away from Europe

* Shares up 0.76 pct

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Aug 14 Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson, anticipating a continuation of the European debt crisis that has eaten into profits and sent clients running, will launch new global bond funds this year.

Henderson's assets under management dropped to 63.6 billion pounds at end-June, compared with 74.4 billion pounds in 2011. Clients have pulled 2.1 billion from the business so far this year, with both institutional and retail clients selling up.

"You have to sit here and assume, or at least have some plan should the (euro zone) crisis continue," chief executive Andrew Formica told reporters on a media call accompanying the firm's half-year results on Tuesday.

Around 60 percent of Henderson assets are invested in Europe and Formica said European equities were proving a particularly tough sell, including among its U.S. customers.

In response, Henderson will hire several U.S.-based managers to help run new global high yield and corporate bond funds, and also look to bulk up its multi-asset funds range.

Earlier this year Henderson hired industry veteran Rob Adams to build a funds business in Australia.

After a strong start to the year, asset managers have had a tougher time in recent months as renewed worries about the health of the global economy hits demand for their products.

Most, such as July Aberdeen Asset Management and Schroders - the latter aided by U.S. investor flows - have continued to attract money, however.

PROFITS FALL

Henderson said underlying pre-tax profits fell 9 percent to 79 million pounds ($124.1 million), down from the 86.4 million pounds reported a year earlier.

Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said the profits beat its estimates of 76 million pounds, but added that net flows were disappointing as it reiterated its "Neutral" recommendation on the stock.

"Countering the good profit performance, Q2 net flows were disappointing as a result of the undoubtedly hostile business environment...These results, a more cautious view on prospective flows and marking to market result in downgrades to profit estimates..." the analysts said in a note.

While the management fees it earns on its funds rose to 178.8 million pounds in the first half from 176 million a year earlier, Henderson said performance fees fell to 22.2 million pounds, less than half the 54.3 million reported last year.

Henderson said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.1 pence per share.

The company's shares were up 1.9 percent at 0931 GMT.