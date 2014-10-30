Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
LONDON Oct 30 Henderson Group Plc
* Assets under management ("aum") up 2.5 percent to 76.6 billion pounds on 30 September 2014.
* Net inflows of 1.4 billion pounds, driven by continued momentum in uk retail, positive european retail and global institutional flows.
* Investment performance remained strong, with 71 percent of funds outperforming over one year and 83 percent over three years.
* Says current markets are proving challenging, as investors seek safety in cash and lower risk products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.