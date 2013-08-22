BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG Aug 22 For a full statement on the results of Henderson Land Development Co Ltd, which is an investment holding, construction, property management and finance company, please click on: here (Reporting by Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
* Says board approves Haitong Unitrust Internationa Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering