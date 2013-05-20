HONG KONG May 20 Hengan International Group
, a Chinese diaper and sanitary napkin maker, plans to
raise up to $550 million from an issue of five-year convertible
bonds, IFR reported on Monday.
Initial yield guidance for the offer of zero-coupon bonds
was 1.5 percent to 2 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication, said.
The offering could rise to about $800 million, if an option
to meet additional demand is exercised.
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were hired as
joint global coordinators of the deal, with HSBC and
UBS also acting as bookrunners, IFR reported.