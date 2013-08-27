BRIEF-JoBen Bio-Medical announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.022 per share to shareholders for 2016
For a full statement on the results of Hengan International Group Co Ltd, which makes personal hygiene products, please click on: here
April 7 Alvogen Korea Co Ltd : * Says it will repurchase 1.7 million common shares * Says repurchase amount is 50 billion won * Says repurchase period from April 10 to May 2 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/SsmnCs Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 7 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals Inc : * Says it will change co name to Aprogen Pharmaceuticals Inc * Says effective date is April 12 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/xAhmys Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)