May 24 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :

* Says it signed cooperation framework agreement with three hospitals and an indivudial on May 23

* Says the individual to restructure the three hospitals to companines (profit medical institutions) before formal cooperation

* Says the co to acquire 100 percent stake in the three restructured companies from the indivudual and other shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ir7fkg

