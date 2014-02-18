BRIEF-Olympus says former directors to pay 58.79 bln yen after lawsuit
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
Feb 18 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 75.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 21
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/buw86v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities
April 28 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd :