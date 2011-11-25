* Site key to luring non-gambling leisure travellers
HENGQIN ISLAND, China, Nov 25 Hengqin,
once a sleepy island off the southern coast of China, is gearing
up to become the country's newest family friendly resort city,
providing a big boost for its neighbouring gambling powerhouse,
Macau.
Just a stone's throw from Macau's neon lights, Hengqin has
become a massive construction site that has attracted
international investors such as Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide Inc since Beijing unveiled a plan two years
ago to turn the mountainous island into a tourist destination.
"In the coming year there will be big changes," Zhao Zhen
Wu, a Chinese government director working on the development of
Hengqin, said during a recent media tour of the island.
"Hengqin's investment philosophy is geared to the world,
particularly Hong Kong and Macau. We welcome foreign investment,
especially from Fortune 500 companies," he told Reuters at his
office in a low rise building with a simple interior.
No gambling will be permitted on the island, which is part
of the city of Zhuhai, and gigantic recreational facilities that
include a 22,000-cubic-metre whale and shark aquarium, the
largest in the world, are ready to open next year.
The emergence of Hengqin as a major seaside resort is a boon
for Macau and its casinos, which are keen to secure more revenue
from mass-market leisure travellers, while reducing reliance on
high-rolling VIP customers, analysts and industry executives
said.
"Having a significantly larger Chinese population base
immediately adjacent to Macau should serve to drive mass-market
gaming revenues," said Grant Govertson, founder of Union Gaming
Group, an independent research and advisory firm based in Macau
and Las Vegas.
Macau casinos, which currently derive about 70 percent of
their revenue from the volatile VIP segment, have been seeking
to attract ordinary holiday makers who focus more on leisure
activities such as shows and shopping.
While the arrival of Las Vegas titans Wynn Resorts,
Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts has helped Macau
transition to a more upscale destination filled with dancing
fountains, extravagant shows and luxury spas, the enclave has
failed to lure China's cash-rich visitors away from the baccarat
tables.
BUILT FROM SCRATCH
Hengqin, littered with cranes and mounds of rubble, is
Beijing's third, state-level new economic development zone after
Shanghai's Pudong district and Tianjin's Binhai area.
Branded a free-trade zone and three times the size of Macau,
Hengqin is aiming to attract 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) in
investment by 2015. Total fixed-asset investment in Hengqin rose
149 percent year-on-year to 9.8 billion yuan in the first 10
months of this year.
Pockets of Hengqin, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry and
connected by bridge to Macau, are being rapidly built up with
bamboo scaffolding surrounding most buildings and slews of
construction lorries lining building sites.
A short drive away from the business district stand wooden
houses on stilts, while small fishing boats are moored outside
on the dark green water.
Macau residents like Harald Bruning believe Hengqin will
take off with Beijing's blessing.
"It is condemned to be a success because it has the direct
political backing of the central government. Failure would be a
loss of face for Beijing," said Bruning, who has lived in Macau
for 26 years.
Hengqin is set to unveil Asia's biggest water theme park and
the first phase of a 5.8-square-kilometre international business
district by next year.
Also in the works is an extensive water and land
transportation network. Six-lane highways, framed by rows of
palm trees, are already open to vehicles and an undersea tunnel
from Macau to Hengqin will be ready in 2012.
Starwood Hotels and Resorts has said it is already planning
Sheraton and St Regis properties, set to include a shimmering
wave facade and luxury rooms in a skyscraper.
U.S. private conglomerate The Rockefeller Group has also
shown interest in Hengqin, but has yet to confirm the scale and
cost of any investment, government official Zhao said.
Hong Kong entertainment firm Lai Sun Group, through its
listed units eSun Holdings Limited and Lai Fung
Holdings, in September announced a deal with the local
Hengqin government to build an 18 billion yuan cultural project.
Backed by state banks China Construction Bank and
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ,
that together are pledging 25 billion yuan in credit line, Lai
Sun is developing a one-square kilometer site that will target
entertainment industries.
MACAU DIVERSIFICATION
MGM China's chief executive, Grant Bowie, said Hengqin was a
big plus for Macau and would be key to enhance engagement
between mainland China and Macau, the only destination in China
which permits casino gambling.
"Its greater land area allows other tourism, leisure and
recreational assets to be introduced to support the
diversification of Macau, which would not be possible in Macau,"
he said.
Beijing is pushing for Hengqin to lure investment in
leisure, financial services, healthcare and education. Macau
university's new campus will open in Hengqin next year on a site
20 times larger than its current one.
Robert Drake, CEO of Galaxy Entertainment, said
the $8 billion firm was interested in investing in Hengqin and
will explore options there.
Home to an abundance of green vegetation, Hengqin will also
give Macau's small and medium-sized businesses a platform to
grow and provide job opportunities outside of the gambling
industry, say Zhuhai officials.
Hengqin's population is expected to grow to 120,000 by 2015
and 280,000 by 2020 from 8,000 currently, Hengqin officials
said.
In a push to lure investment to Hengqin, China is granting
tax benefits to companies that operate in targeted industries
and will grant duty-free status for imported goods.
"We are encouraging all foreign companies to come, like
Walmart for example, but just no casinos," said Zhao.
($1 = 6.340 yuan)
