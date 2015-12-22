BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd :
* Says to acquire 51 percent stake in a Fuzhou-based electricity consultation company from four individuals
* Says transaction price 137.7 million yuan
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.