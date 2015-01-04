FRANKFURT Jan 3 German consumer goods and
industrial glue maker Henkel wants to expand in the
area of consumer branded goods and hair care and could consider
a large acquisition, the company's chairwoman told German
newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
"In the future I will not rule out small mid sized or even
large acquisitions," Simone Bagel-Trah, who heads the company's
supervisory board, is quoted as saying.
"We want to improve our position in consumer goods in areas
where we are already good. We are leading in the area of hair
care, styling and hair dye," according to comments attributed to
Bagel-Trah by the paper.
"In the area of adhesives we want to secure and expand our
technology leadership," Bagel-Trah is further quoted as saying
in an advance copy of Sunday's Welt am Sonntag.
A spokeswoman for Henkel on Saturday declined to comment on
potential acquisition targets.
Reuters reported in late November that U.S. rival Procter &
Gamble Co is working with Goldman Sachs to explore
the sale of its Wella hair care business that could be worth
around $7 billion, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
