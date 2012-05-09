* Keeps 2012 target for adj EBIT margin of 14 pct
* Adhesive volumes in China improved but still negative
* Q1 adj EBIT 551 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 536 mln
* Shares down 0.8 percent
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, May 9 German consumer goods company
Henkel said more price increases would help it meet
its 2012 guidance as it reported a slow return to sales growth
at its adhesives unit in the first quarter.
While industrial adhesives were a bright spot for companies
such as Henkel and local rival Beiersdorf last year,
Henkel in March said its adhesives business was slowing as
customers in China used up stock.
The company said on Wednesday that sales growth in the
division had improved to 5.6 percent from 4.2 percent in the
previous quarter.
"The adhesives business in China has improved, but it is
still slightly negative," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told
analysts. "But we expect the situation to improve in the summer
and for it to be positive for the year as a whole."
Adhesive peers 3M and ITW also showed
signs of weaker business in Asia in the first quarter.
Henkel, whose brands include Persil in most of Europe and
Schwarzkopf hair products, stuck to its guidance for an adjusted
operating return on sales of 14 percent in 2012 even as global
economies slow and raw material price increases cause headaches
for the consumer goods sector.
"We remain committed to counteracting the effects of rising
raw material prices," Chief Financial Officer Lothar Steinebach
told analysts on Wednesday.
Shares in Henkel, which trade on 14.8 times forward earnings
compared with 14.3 for Reckitt Benckiser and 15.3 for Unilever,
were down 0.8 percent at 54.55 euros at 0735 GMT. The DAX-30
index of leading German companies was up 0.2 percent.
"We do not expect consensus estimates to move this morning,
as despite the first-quarter beat, the market might be concerned
by the continued decline in volumes in adhesives," Nomura
analyst Guillaume Delmas wrote in a note to clients.
The company, controlled by the Henkel family, said its
adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the first
three months of 2012 came in at 551 million euros ($716
million), compared with a forecast for 536 million euros in a
Reuters poll.