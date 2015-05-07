* Henkel, Beiersdorf see strong growth in Russia
* Beiersdorf says Russia business better than ever
* Henkel warns weak rouble will still weigh on earnings
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, May 7 German consumer goods makers
Henkel and Beiersdorf reported soaring
sales for their skin and hair products in Russia on Thursday, as
consumers there kept their taste for prestige labels amid an
economic crisis.
Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo, and Nivea cream maker
Beiersdorf had to raise prices in the first quarter to limit the
impact of a declining Russian rouble. Nevertheless, Henkel's
said Russia sales rose by a double-digit percentage in the three
months to end-March, while Beiersdorf said its growth rates were
above 20 percent.
"For months we have been expecting that it would get
difficult in Russia, but in fact we are doing better than ever,"
Beiersdorf Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich said in a
conference call.
Russia expects a steep recession this year, caused by low
international oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
conflict. But Russians are still spending on consumer products.
"Russians are prestige buyers," said Beiersdorf finance
chief Ulrich Schmidt. "They might shy away from buying a new
luxury car right now but they are still willing to buy an
anti-ageing cream for 10 euros or a deodorant for 3 euros."
Russia accounts for around 4 percent of Beiersdorf's group
sales and about 6 percent of Henkel's.
Henkel CEO Kasper Rorsted warned, though, that the economic
environment remained challenging and currency headwinds were
expected to continue to weigh on earnings.
Taking account of weakening currencies like the Russian
rouble and Polish zloty against the euro, Henkel's revenues in
Eastern Europe were down 6.7 percent, while Beiersdorf's
consumer goods sales slipped 4.5 percent in the region.
In the first quarter the euro was, on average,
around 33 percent stronger than the rouble year-on-year.
Both companies managed to mitigate negative currency effects
caused by the Russian and Ukrainian crisis by growth in other
markets.
Henkel, which is also known for its Persil detergent and
Pril dishwashing liquid, increased group sales almost 13 percent
to 4.43 billion euros ($5 billion), beating analysts' estimates
thanks to a strong U.S. dollar and recent acquisitions.
Its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 6.5 percent
to 648 million euros.
At Beiersdorf, which is just over 50 percent-owned by
Germany's billionaire Herz family, EBIT rose 8.5 percent to 255
million euros, beating estimates, on sales of 1.71 billion
euros.
Shares in Hamburg-based Beiersdorf were up 2.5 percent at
78.74 euros at 1139 GMT.
Henkel shares fell 0.9 percent to 102.95 euros, largely in
line with the European sector index, which was down 0.8
percent. Investors had hoped for Henkel to raise its guidance,
traders said.
($1 = 0.8843 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char)