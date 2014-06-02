UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
FRANKFURT, June 2 German glues and detergents maker Henkel said it agreed to buy three U.S. hair care companies from investment group TSG Consumer Partners for about 270 million euros ($370 million) in cash.
Henkel said the SexyHair, Alterna and Kenra brands, whose products are mainly sold by hairdressers, generated sales of about 140 million euros last year.
"The acquisition will position Henkel as one of the leading companies in the world's single biggest hair professional market," Henkel said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jane Baird)
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.