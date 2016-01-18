FRANKFURT Jan 18 Henkel said on
Monday its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave by mutual
agreement on April 30, before the end of his contract, reviving
speculation that he could join Adidas.
Board member Hans Van Bylen, responsible for Henkel's Beauty
Care business, will take over as Henkel CEO on May 1, the
company said in a statement.
"The change in the Management Board at this point in time
will assure that the newly appointed CEO Hans Van Bylen will
lead the development of and will be responsible for the next
strategy cycle 2017-2020 which will be communicated by end of
this year," Henkel said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)