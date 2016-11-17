FRANKFURT Nov 17 German consumer goods group Henkel wants to focus on its top 10 brands and expand ecommerce sales in a move to respond to volatile markets and declining demand in Western Europe, the group said in a 2020 strategy update.

Henkel on Thursday said its top brands, including Persil laundry detergent and Schwarzkopf beauty line products, should make up 75 percent of total group sales by 2020, while online sales should double to more than four billion euros ($4.28 billion) by that date.

The German company also said it targeted a growth of organic sales of between two and four percent on average, adding that an over-proportionate amount of these sales would be generated in emerging markets.

Henkel last week posted consensus-beating third-quarter results, boosted by growing demand in emerging markets, particularly strong sales in India, South Korea, China and Latin America. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Edward Taylor)