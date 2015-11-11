FRANKFURT Nov 11 The chief executive of Henkel said he expected demand at the German consumer goods group's Chinese industrial business to pick up in the second half of next year.

"Until then, stock will be sold off and demand will pick up again," Kasper Rorsted said during a conference call on Wednesday.

He said Chinese consumers' appetite for Henkel's skin creams, laundry detergents and glues was still growing significantly.