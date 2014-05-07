FRANKFURT May 7 German consumer goods group
Henkel on Wednesday posted better than expected
first quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 619 million euros ($862.5 million), helped by strong demand
for washing powders and industrial adhesives in emerging
markets.
Sales fell 2.6 percent to 3.929 billion euros, the company
said. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted an
adjusted EBIT of 601 million euros on sales of 3.95 billion
euros.
The group, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf
hair products, confirmed it full year outlook for sales growth
of 3-5 percent, an increase in its EBIT margin to around 15.5
percent and a high single-digit increase in its adjusted
earnings per preferred share.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
