FRANKFURT Nov 11 German consumer goods group
Henkel posted better than expected third-quarter
earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly thanks to
emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products
and industrial adhesives.
Henkel's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rose 3.1 percent in the quarter to 693 million euros ($860.7
million), compared with the average analyst forecast for 683
million.
Henkel, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf
hair products, said it now expects a full year adjusted EBIT
margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - of "just
under 16.0 percent". Previously the group targeted 15.5 percent
after 15.4 percent in 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.8052 euro)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)