FRANKFURT Nov 11 German consumer goods group Henkel posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly thanks to emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.

Henkel's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 3.1 percent in the quarter to 693 million euros ($860.7 million), compared with the average analyst forecast for 683 million.

Henkel, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, said it now expects a full year adjusted EBIT margin - operating profit as a percentage of sales - of "just under 16.0 percent". Previously the group targeted 15.5 percent after 15.4 percent in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.8052 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)