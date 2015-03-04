FRANKFURT, March 4 German consumer goods group
Henkel on Wednesday posted a 3.1 percent increase in
its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit, largely in line
with estimates, thanks to cost savings and emerging markets
demand for washing powder, beauty products and industrial
adhesives.
Henkel's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rose to 602 million euros ($672 million), compared with an
average forecast of 599 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair
products expects 2015 organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and
its adjusted EBIT margin to rise to around 16 percent.
Adjusted earnings per preferred share are expected to
increase by approximately 10 percent.
Henkel said it would propose a 2014 dividend of 1.31 euros
per preferred share after 1.22 euros in 2013.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Thomas Atkins)