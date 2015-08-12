FRANKFURT Aug 12 German consumer goods group
Henkel reported a 14 percent increase in its core
profit in the second quarter, helped by strong demand for its
detergents in Eastern Europe and Latin America and currency
effects.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased
to 768 million euros ($850 million), broadly in line with
average analyst expectations of 772 million
euros.
The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair
products reiterated it expects 2015 organic sales growth of 3 to
5 percent and its adjusted EBIT margin to rise to around 16
percent from 15.8 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)