FRANKFURT Nov 11 German consumer goods group Henkel posted a bigger than expected increase in third-quarter key profit, helped by ongoing strength in its laundry business and an improvement in its beauty and adhesives business.

Adjusted operating profit increased 12.3 percent to 778 million euros ($835.9 million), exceeding an analyst poll of 748 million, the group said on Wednesday.

The maker of Schwarzkopf hair care products and Loctite glue slightly raised its forecast for full year adjusted earnings per preferred share, now expecting an increase of more than 10 percent versus around 10 percent previously.

($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)