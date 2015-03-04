* Sees 100 mln euro hit to EBIT from negative FX moves
* Hit mainly due to Russia-Ukraine crisis
* Sees 2015 adj EBIT margin of 16 pct vs 15.8 pct in 2014
* Shares fall as much as 5 percent
By Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, March 4 German consumer goods group
Henkel warned on Wednesday of a bigger-than-expected
hit to its operating profit from the crisis in Russia and
Ukraine this year, sending its shares as much as 5 percent
lower.
The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf haircare
products said it expected adverse exchange rate moves, largely
related to Russia and Ukraine, to knock 100 million euros ($111
million) off earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) this year.
Organic sales growth, which excludes acquisitions, was
likely to be 3-5 percent, it said, compared with the 6.1 percent
sales forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Russia is Henkel's fourth-largest market with annual sales
of about 1.1 billion euros. It also runs several factories in
Ukraine.
The two countries' currencies accounted for one third of the
negative exchange rate impact on 2014 sales, which were flat at
16.43 billion euros, finance chief Carsten Knobel said on a
conference call. Adjusted for currency effects, 2014 sales
increased 4.4 percent.
Still, Henkel has no plans to pull out of Russia, saying its
business there was performing strongly.
"By sticking in Russia and staying on course we will in the
long term strengthen our business," Chief Executive Kasper
Rorsted said.
Henkel said it expected its adjusted operating profit margin
to tick up to around 16 percent from 15.8 percent in 2014.
"The initial EBIT (operating profit) margin outlook for 2015
is disappointing from our point of view," DZ Bank analyst
Herberst Sturm said in a note to clients.
At 1315 GMT, Henkel shares were down 2.8 percent at 103.3
euros, lagging a 0.2 percent rise in Germany's blue-chip DAX
index.
To reach its 2016 sales goal of 20 billion euros, Henkel
aims to grow further in emerging markets, especially in China,
and to gain market share in the United States.
It also sees room for acquisitions after spending 1.8
billion euros on takeovers in 2014 to stay competitive in a
consolidating consumer goods market. Analysts estimate Henkel
could spend more than 9 billion euros.
Reuters reported in November that U.S. rival Procter &
Gamble Co was exploring the sale of its Wella hair care
business that could be worth around $7 billion.
Rorsted declined to comment on whether Henkel was interested
in that business.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
