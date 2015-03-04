FRANKFURT, March 4 German consumer goods group
Henkel sees further growth potential in Russia
although the country's conflict with Ukraine weighs on Eastern
European markets.
"There are no plans to change the strategy in Russia," Chief
Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call on Wednesday,
adding that the Russian business had been "exceptionally
successful" over the past months.
"By sticking in Russia and staying on course we will in the
long term strengthen our business," Rorsted said.
In its 2015 forecast, Henkel calculated negative currency
effects of 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the Russia-
Ukraine crisis, the CEO said.
($1 = 0.8993 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)