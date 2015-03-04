FRANKFURT, March 4 German consumer goods group Henkel sees further growth potential in Russia although the country's conflict with Ukraine weighs on Eastern European markets.

"There are no plans to change the strategy in Russia," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a conference call on Wednesday, adding that the Russian business had been "exceptionally successful" over the past months.

"By sticking in Russia and staying on course we will in the long term strengthen our business," Rorsted said.

In its 2015 forecast, Henkel calculated negative currency effects of 100 million euros ($111 million) due to the Russia- Ukraine crisis, the CEO said. ($1 = 0.8993 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)