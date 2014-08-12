BRIEF-New Nordic Healthbrands Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 5.1 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Aug 12 Germany's Henkel expects demand for home and personal care (HPC) products to continue to be driven by promotions rather than any decrease in prices as raw material costs remain high.
"Pricing on the HPC side will remain very difficult, we expects the markets to remain very much driven by promotional activity," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told analysts during a conference call after Henkel reported quarterly financial results on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.