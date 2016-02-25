* Sees 2016 organic sales growth of 2-4 pct vs 3 pct in 2015
* Sees 2016 adj EBIT margin of 16.5 pct vs 16.2 pct in 2015
* 2015 adj EBIT up 13 pct at 2.92 bln eur, meeting consensus
* Shares fall 1.2 pct, underperform market
(Adds further CEO comment on job cuts)
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Germany's Henkel,
maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said on Thursday
it will need to make acquisitions to meet a 20 billion euro
sales target by the end of the year.
Henkel also plans to keep costs under control and complete
planned job cuts to improve profits in the face of slowing
global economic growth, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted
said.
Rorsted, who is due to move to sporting goods maker Adidas
and be replaced by Hans van Bylen later this year,
said Henkel was sticking to its year-end sales target but would
not be able to do so without doing deals.
Henkel has spent around 1.7 billion euros on acquisitions
since the third quarter of 2014 and analysts expect it to target
emerging markets and adhesives for further bolt-on purchases.
Rorsted took over in 2008 and since then Henkel shares have
more than tripled in value, while its annual sales have grown by
more than a third to 18 billion euros ($20 billion). The number
of employees has fallen from just over 53,000 to 49,450.
Henkel expects its margin on adjusted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) to widen to 16.5 percent this year, from
16.2 percent last year, even as consumer goods companies face
uncertainty over slowing global economic growth.
Unilever , the maker of Dove soap, warned
last month it was preparing itself for tougher market conditions
and high volatility this year.
Banking on demand for beauty care products such as Fa
deodorant or Dial soap in emerging markets like China and
Mexico, Henkel forecast steady organic sales growth for 2016 at
2 to 4 percent compared with 3 percent in 2015.
But growth of beauty care brands will have to offset a slide
in sales in adhesives in China, which seems unlikely soon.
3M, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, has
already announced plans to slash about 1,500 jobs to cope with a
slowdown in China and a strong U.S. dollar.
Meanwhile, Henkel is cutting 1,200 jobs worldwide at the
adhesives business, which accounts for about half of group
sales, accelerating a cost savings programme that Rorsted said
should be completed by the end of June.
Rorsted told journalists at a news conference on Thursday
that no further job-cutting programmes were currently planned.
It said its 2015 adjusted EBIT rose 13 percent to 2.92
billion euros, in line with the analyst consensus in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 0.9081 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf;
Editing by Victoria Bryan and Alexander Smith)