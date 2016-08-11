* Henkel confirms 2016 sales outlook, raises EBIT margin
* Q2 adj EBIT margin grew by 120 basis points
* Q2 organic sales up 3.2 percent to 4.65 bln euros
* Cost cuts, brand focus pays off
* Shares at record high, lead blue-chip DAX index
By Tina Bellon
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 German consumer group Henkel
raised its profit margin forecast for the year on
strong demand from emerging markets, driving its shares to a
record high.
Henkel, known for laundry detergent Persil, beauty line
Schwarzkopf and adhesives brand Loctite, reported
consensus-beating second-quarter results on Thursday, driven by
forecast-beating margin improvements.
Strong emerging markets demand, particularly in Latin
America and Eastern Europe, led Henkel to lift its full-year
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxation) margin target,
saying it now expects an increase of more than 16.5 percent,
from a previous forecast of "approximately" that figure.
Henkel said its adjusted margin for earnings before interest
and taxes (EBIT) rose by 120 basis points to 17.6 percent in the
second quarter, compared with an average expected rise of 51
basis points, a Reuters poll showed.
Henkel benefited from lower input costs and marketing
expenses as well as an improved global distribution chain in the
quarter, aiding gains from previous restructuring programmes.
NEW BROOM
Under its former Chief Executive Casper Rorsted, who ran the
company from 2008 until January, the German group focused on
international markets, strengthened its core brands and cut
costs, laying off nearly 3,000 workers since 2007.
But analysts were impressed with Rorsted's successor, Hans
Van Bylen, a 55-year old Belgian who took over in May.
"In his first quarter as CEO Hans Van Bylen seems to be
doing a commendable job," said Mirco Badocco, an analyst with
RBC Europe.
The consumer group said quarterly adjusted EBIT rose by 6.6
percent to 819 million euros, beating a forecast in a Reuters
analyst poll of 786 million euros.
Henkel shares were top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index
following the results, rising by 4.9 percent to a
record high of 118.6 euros.
Under Van Bylen, Henkel also saw the $3.6 billion takeover
of North American laundry detergent maker Sun Products in June,
setting it up to become the region's second-biggest player in
that market, behind Procter & Gamble.
Sun Products, known for its U.S. Snuggle brand, is expected
to add 1.4 billion euros to the group's coffers, Henkel's Chief
Financial Officer said on Thursday.
Second-quarter organic sales across all three company
segments - home care, beauty and adhesives - rose by 3.2 percent
to 4.65 billion euros with Henkel confirming its organic sales
guidance of 2 to 4 percent growth.
But slowing growth in China was a drag in Asia, where
organic sales increased by 0.4 percent.
"We are facing a market environment which is becoming
increasingly challenging, with moderate global economic growth,
slowing growth dynamics, high uncertainties in the markets and
unfavourable foreign exchange developments," Van Bylen said in a
statement.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)