* Q3 adj EBIT 837 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 824 mln
* Q3 organic sales up 2.8 pct
* Shares indicated 1.6 percent higher
(Adds share price indication, details)
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 German consumer goods group
Henkel on Tuesday posted consensus-beating third
quarter results, boosted by growing demand in emerging markets,
which pushed its shares to the top of Germany's blue-chip index
in pre-market trade.
Henkel, known for laundry detergent Persil, beauty line
Schwarzkopf and adhesives brand Loctite, said its earnings
before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for one-offs, grew by
7.6 percent to 837 million euros ($924 million), beating a
Reuters forecast for 824 million euros.
Following the results, shares in Henkel rose 1.6 percent to
the top of Germany's leading DAX index in pre-market
trade, according to data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
The group also improved its adjusted EBIT margin by 0.7
percentage points to 17.6 percent and said that growing demand
in emerging markets, especially in India, South Korea and China,
helped offset declining sales in Western Europe.
All of Henkel's three business segments, laundry, beauty
care and adhesives, contributed to overall organic sales growth
of 2.8 percent, with the firm's laundry business seizing on a
bigger market in North America following the acquisition of Sun
Products, closed in September.
Other consumer goods groups, such as L'Oreal and
local competitor Beiersdorf, also had to rely on
growth regions outside of established Western European markets,
as sluggish demand, particularly in France, was a drag on sales.
($1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)