* Q4 EBIT 765 mln euros vs analyst consensus of 742 mln
* Mid-term sales and profit growth targets confirmed
* Acquisitions a key part of strategy
BERLIN, Feb 23 German consumer goods group
Henkel reported stronger-than-expected
fourth-quarter results on Thursday, helped by growth in emerging
markets.
Henkel reported quarterly earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT), adjusted for one-offs, of 765 million euros ($807
million) on sales up 10.8 percent to 4.86 billion euros, at the
top end of analysts' forecasts.
It said growth was driven by emerging markets, which account
for 42 percent of sales, with Latin America, particularly
Mexico, leading the pack.
The consumer goods industry has had a turbulent couple of
weeks with U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co proposing
and then withdrawing a $143-billion bid for with larger rival
Unilever Plc, while activist investor Trian has
disclosed a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co.
Known for laundry detergent Persil, beauty line Schwarzkopf
and adhesives brand Loctite, Henkel stuck to its standard
forecast for organic sales growth in 2017 of 2-4 percent, and a
7-9 percent increase in adjusted earnings per preferred share.
"We expect the highly volatile and uncertain market
environment to continue," Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen said.
"Nevertheless, based on our clear strategic direction, our
strong global team and our innovative brands and technologies
with leading market positions, we are well positioned for
further profitable growth."
Henkel said last November that acquisitions would remain a
key part of its strategy after it spent $3.6 billion to buy
North American laundry detergent maker Sun Products, known for
its Snuggle brand.
($1 = 0.9477 euros)
