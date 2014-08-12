FRANKFURT Aug 12 German consumer goods group
Henkel said it expects its 2014 adjusted earnings
per preferred share to reach only the lower end of its forecast
range as geopolitical turmoil weighs on markets in eastern
Europe and the Middle East.
"We see adjusted EPS growth of a high single-digit
percentage, that means we expect growth of 7 to 9 percent... It
will be closer to the bottom end of the range, closer to 7
percent than to 9 percent," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told
journalists during a conference call.
Henkel earlier published second-quarter financial results
and warned that growth of underlying earnings per share would
slow in the second half of the year.
