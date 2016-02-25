FRANKFURT Feb 25 Restructuring of Henkel's adhesives business is on track and will be completed no later than the second quarter, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Thursday.

Henkel is cutting 1,200 jobs worldwide at its adhesives divisions, accelerating its cost savings programme in response to a tough market environment.

The adhesives division accounts for half of group sales and employs around 27,000 people, more than half of group staff. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)