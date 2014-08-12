BRIEF-New Nordic Healthbrands Q1 EBITDA up at SEK 5.1 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 80.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT Aug 12 German consumer group Henkel's Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted expects to start feeling the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the second half of the year.
"In the first half we didn't see a slowdown in Russia, surprisingly. But we do expect a slowdown now," he told Reuters Insider TV in an interview after Henkel reported quarterly financial results on Tuesday.
But he said the company's 2014 outlook for high single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings per preferred share was not at risk due to the weaker prospects in eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
LONDON, April 27 Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said on Thursday its customers had managed to withstand a raft of price rises brought in to offset higher costs sparked by the plunge in the pound after Brexit.