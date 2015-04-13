DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 13 German consumer
goods group Henkel on Monday confirmed that it did
not plan to pull out of Russia and Ukraine although it expects
the markets to remain difficult due to the ongoing crisis.
"We have achieved significant growth there and we believe in
the future of both countries," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted
said at Henkel's annual shareholders' meeting.
Rorsted said the group expected stagnation in Eastern Europe
and further pressure on the Russian economy and currency due to
the conflict.
Russia is Henkel's fourth-largest market with annual sales
of about 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). It also runs several
factories in Ukraine.
The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair care
products confirmed it expects organic sales, which exclude
acquisitions, to grow 3-5 percent in 2015. It still targets an
adjusted margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 16
percent after 15.8 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9460 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)