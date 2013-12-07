FRANKFURT Dec 7 German consumer goods group
Henkel is now focused on making acquisitions, the
head of its supervisory board and a management board member were
separately quoted as saying, with one singling out the adhesives
market.
"The time has come to focus on takeovers again," Simone
Bagel-Trah, who chairs Henkel's supervisory board, told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview, excerpts
of which were published on Saturday.
"Takeovers are a crucial part of our strategy. We have a
comprehensive list of potential targets," Jan-Dirk Auris,
management board member and head of the Henkel's adhesives
division, told WirtschaftsWoche in a separate interview.
Auris said that the global adhesives market was divided into
70 segments with a total of 1,000 competitors, with little
overlap between them and Henkel.
Last month Henkel Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said the
group was looking at takeover opportunities if they were a good
strategic fit and had a 4 billion euro ($5.5 billion) war chest
for purchases.
In its last major acquisition, Henkel bought National Starch
in 2008 for 3.7 billion euros to expand its adhesives division.
The group, which makes Persil washing powder in Germany and
Schwarzkopf hair products, last month raised its outlook for
this year's profit margin after demand for washing powder and
industrial adhesives in emerging markets helped offset currency
headwinds in the third quarter.
($1 = 0.7308 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jane Baird)