BRIEF-Subros Ltd approves NCD issue worth up to 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German consumer goods company Henkel will continue looking at acquisitions as long as there is a strategic fit, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"We have a bit of playing room, but on the other hand we aren't in a big rush," Carsten Knobel told journalists in a conference call.
"We are trying to be very systematic in this area," he added. (Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Extends Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber's contract to 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ngjVKI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)