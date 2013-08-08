FRANKFURT Aug 8 German consumer goods company Henkel will continue looking at acquisitions as long as there is a strategic fit, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We have a bit of playing room, but on the other hand we aren't in a big rush," Carsten Knobel told journalists in a conference call.

"We are trying to be very systematic in this area," he added. (Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Jonathan Gould)