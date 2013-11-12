FRANKFURT Nov 12 German consumer goods group Henkel said it had not changed its acquisition strategy and that it would continue to look at opportunities if they were a good strategic fit and available at the right price.

Chief executive Kasper Rorsted declined on Tuesday to comment on if the group was in talks over any acquisitions, saying a deal would only be announced when appropriate.

Henkel's last major purchase was that of National Starch in 2008 for 3.7 billion euros ($5 billion) to expand its adhesives division. With around 4 billion euros available now for buys, analysts have been expecting a deal this year. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)