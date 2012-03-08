BERLIN, March 8 German consumer goods
group Henkel flagged up more cost cuts to protect
its profit margins as raw material prices rise and consumer
confidence wanes.
"Henkel intends to further adapt its structures to the
constantly changing market conditions while maintaining its
strict cost discipline," it said on Thursday as it reported
fourth quarter sales and profit slightly below expectations.
The group, whose brands include Persil detergent and
Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed a target for a 2012
adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent and sales growth of between 3
and 5 percent.
Henkel reported fourth quarter sales of 3.8 billion euros
($49.86 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of 502 million, compared with expectations for sales of
3.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings of 516 million euros, in
a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)