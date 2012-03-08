BERLIN, March 8 German consumer goods group Henkel flagged up more cost cuts to protect its profit margins as raw material prices rise and consumer confidence wanes.

"Henkel intends to further adapt its structures to the constantly changing market conditions while maintaining its strict cost discipline," it said on Thursday as it reported fourth quarter sales and profit slightly below expectations.

The group, whose brands include Persil detergent and Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed a target for a 2012 adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent and sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent.

Henkel reported fourth quarter sales of 3.8 billion euros ($49.86 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 502 million, compared with expectations for sales of 3.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings of 516 million euros, in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)