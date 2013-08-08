FRANKFURT Aug 8 German consumer goods company
Henkel, which makes washing powder, shampoos and
cleaning products, confirmed its outlook for 2013 despite a
difficult economic backdrop as it reported second-quarter
results in line with expectations.
The group reported second-quarter sales of 4.29 billion
euros ($5.7 billion), up 4 percent adjusted for currency effects
and driven by emerging markets, and operating profit of 660
million euros.
Analysts had been expecting the group, which makes Persil in
Germany and Schwarzkopf hair products, to report sales up 2.2
percent at 4.3 billion euros and adjusted EBIT up 6.1 percent to
646 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
