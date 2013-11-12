FRANKFURT Nov 12 Henkel, the German
maker of washing powder, shampoos and adhesives, raised its
profit margin outlook for the year after a robust adhesives
division helped to offset currency headwinds in the third
quarter.
Henkel reported better than expected third quarter adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 672 million euros
($901 million), against the average for 659 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
The group, who makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf
hair products, said it now expected an adjusted EBIT margin of
about 15 percent for the year, up from a previous forecast of
14.5 percent.
Sales unexpectedly fell to 4.18 billion euros, against the
average forecast for 4.34 billion as currency effects took their
toll.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)