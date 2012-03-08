* Q4 sales 3.8 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 3.9 bln
BERLIN, March 8 German consumer goods
group Henkel flagged up more cost cuts to protect
its profit margins after fourth-quarter results came in below
expectations on Thursday.
"Henkel intends to further adapt its structures to the
constantly changing market conditions while maintaining its
strict cost discipline," it said, citing a challenging economic
environment and high raw material costs.
The group, whose brands include Persil detergent in most of
Europe and Schwarzkopf hair products, confirmed its 2012 targets
for adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent and sales growth of
between 3 and 5 percent.
The 2011 margin -- adjusted earnings before tax and interest
as a percentage of sales -- was 13.2 percent.
Analysts are sceptical Henkel will reach the 2012 margin
target given the expected slowdown in the global economy, with
the average forecast at 13.5 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rival Unilever said 2012 will be a
difficult year, while Procter & Gamble has announced
thousands of job cuts in a bid to trim costs.
Henkel reported fourth-quarter sales of 3.8 billion euros
($49.9 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) of 502 million, compared with expectations for sales of
3.9 billion euros and adjusted earnings of 516 million euros, in
a Reuters poll.
It is due to give a longer-term strategy update at the end
of this year, when it will reveal targets for the period beyond
2012.